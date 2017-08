’Smile! You’re on our security camera!’

Tbong Khmum police were able to watch a replay of a thief’s blunder as his caper was caught on security cameras on Tuesday.

Climbing over the fence of a Vihear Luong commune house while everyone was asleep, the suspect grabbed 10 million riel ($2,500) but injured himself on the way out.

The next morning the family noticed the money missing and handed the footage over to cops. The limping larcenist was tracked down and given a court date.

Koh Santepheap