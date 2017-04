Snail-muncher learns: if you snooze, you lose

One man’s dream quickly became a nightmare when his motorbike was stolen while he was napping in the capital’s Daun Penh district on Tuesday.

After eating boiled snails with his girlfriend, the man laid down for a short rest, waking to discover his ride had been stolen.

What’s more, upon reporting to police in his home commune of Choam Chao, the sluggish victim’s complaint was rejected because the crime occurred in a different jurisdiction.

KOH SANTEPHEAP