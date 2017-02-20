Search form

Snared snitch proves misery loves company

One suspect refused to go down alone after his questioning led to the arrest of four others in his gang of longtime moto thieves in Preah Sihanouk province’s Andong Thma commune yesterday.

On Thursday, villagers caught the gang of five trying to unlock several motos and alerted police who were only able to nab one.

Grilling one thief led them to the others though, who confirmed they had a long tenure of bike jacking.

Police are now appealing to villagers to claim the recovered rides, and the five were sent to the provincial station.

