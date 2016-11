Snatchers go wobbly at just the wrong moment

Another bag-snatching duo found themselves undone by dodgy driving on Friday.

The pair grabbed the bag of a 54-year-old American woman as she walked through Phnom Penh’s Daun Penh district.

Speeding up to make their escape, the pair crashed into a car, fell off and found themselves at the mercy of a mob, which handed them over to police.

The bag was returned and the men, one of whom was found with a sword, were sent to the commune police station.

Nokorwat