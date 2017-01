Snitching teens give street gangs bad name

A tough-acting troupe of teens turned tail and appealed for police help in Phnom Penh on Saturday, after nearly instigating an incident with another gang.

The cowardly crew showered their rivals with sparks as they rode by on motorbikes with their kickstands scraping the road.

The insulted party prepared to give chase, spooking the first squad who shouted to nearby police for help.

Instead, they simply arrested them all while they tried to make sense of the conflict.

Nokorwat