Snoozing guard will now sleep with one eye open

A security guard in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district may be rethinking his career choice after he failed to notice his own motorbike was being stolen on March 3.

Police say the man was sleeping at his boss’s house on Friday night as thieves snuck in and stole his moto.

When he noticed the next morning, he took the search into his own hands but turned to police for help on Monday after failing to find it.

KOH SANTEPHEAP