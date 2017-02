Soap and mirrors prove no defence for dealer

One source of income was apparently not enough for a car wash employee in Sihanoukville who was arrested on Sunday.

Police said the suspect was seen acting suspiciously at night while they were on patrol in the area.

Upon further investigation, police found three small bags of meth on the side-lining 29-year-old.

Arrested for drug dealing, the man was sent to provincial court.

ANN