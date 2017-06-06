A sober slumber axed by naughty neighbours

Being a party pooper had serious consequences in Preah Sihanouk for a man who was sliced with an axe on Sunday after refusing to join his neighbours for a nightcap.

Upon returning home from his construction job, the victim was cordially invited over for a drink next door, but to the chagrin of his neighbours, he declined, citing sleepiness.

The two were ticked off by his teetotaling ways and took an axe to his arm and foot, before bolting. The wounded worker was sent to hospital and police are tracking the lumberjack louts.

KOH SANTEPHEAP