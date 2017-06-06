Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - A sober slumber axed by naughty neighbours

A sober slumber axed by naughty neighbours

Being a party pooper had serious consequences in Preah Sihanouk for a man who was sliced with an axe on Sunday after refusing to join his neighbours for a nightcap.

Upon returning home from his construction job, the victim was cordially invited over for a drink next door, but to the chagrin of his neighbours, he declined, citing sleepiness.

The two were ticked off by his teetotaling ways and took an axe to his arm and foot, before bolting. The wounded worker was sent to hospital and police are tracking the lumberjack louts.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Have new rules kept Cambodia’s political parties in check?

The election campaign season in Cambodia lasts for 15 days and allows political candidates to promote their policies.

Keo Mom, director of LY LY Food Industry, on being a businesswoman in Cambodia

Mrs Keo Mom is the director of LY LY Food Industry as well as the head of the Cambodia Women Enterpreneurs Association.

NEC Chairman Sik Bunhok speaks to the press in Phnom Penh after voting closed in commune elections yesterday.

Minor hiccups at elections

While yesterday’s commune elections went more smoothly than past iterations, they were not free from claims of irregularities, with opposition activists bearing the brunt of the legal punishments. Despite the relative calm, Koul Panha, the director of election watchdog Comfrel, said observers had found some irregularities.

CPP supporters conduct a party campaign rally on Friday in Phnom Penh.

‘Law needed’ on campaign spending

The amount of money political parties spent on the campaign trail ahead of yesterday’s nationwide commune elections varied wildly, with observers and party members yesterday blaming the lack of a campaign finance law in Cambodia for what they characterised as the uneven playing field among vying parties.