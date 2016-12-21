Social media masses help track down thief

Police pinched an alleged Phnom Penh motorbike pilferer on Monday, catching the crook three days after he stole and sold the vehicle.

The recalcitrant robber jacked the motorbike while its owner was enjoying a bath, and quickly flipped it for a profit.

Unluckily for the lawbreaker, security cameras caught him commandeering the bike, and the footage quickly circulated around Facebook.

Thanks to tips from social media detectives, police tracked down the thief and his crooked customer.

