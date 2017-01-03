Search form

Solo teen runs out of gas, runs from attack

New Year’s Eve went from bad to worse for one motorbike driver in Phnom Penh’s Daun Penh district. The teenage motorist ran out of gas on his way home, forcing him to wheel the unwieldy vehicle down the road.

A trio of opportunistic thieves took advantage of his misfortune, cornering and hitting him. The outnumbered adolescent wisely opted to flee rather than fight, taking his moto key with him while the crooks kept the bike.

Police are now investigating the assault and seizure.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

