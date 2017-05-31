Search form

Some would say stingy man got his just desserts

An angered Poipet man’s attack really took the cake for brutality when he slashed his friend for refusing to loan him 20 baht (about $0.59) for a moist-crumbed dessert on Monday.

Asking for a little dough to buy the cake, the 23-year-old suspect was brushed off, only to come back later with a samurai sword and gave his pal a deep cut on the shoulder.

When police showed up, they sent the victim to the hospital and arrested the aggressor, who confessed, blaming his temper and vicious sweet tooth.

Contact author: Soth Koemsoeun
