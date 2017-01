Son attacks father for drinking with nemesis

A family feud erupted when a father shared a drink with his son’s neighbourhood nemesis in the capital’s Por Sen Chey district on Monday.

The enraged progeny then attempted to attack his father with an axe after witnessing the pair drinking beer and making merry, but was blocked by village bystanders.

The presumably petrified parent told police he had known his neighbour for a long time, while officials decided the dastardly offspring only deserved a brief reprimand.

KOH SANTEPHEAP