Son replies to mother’s cutting criticism in kind

A young, irate and highly inebriated ingrate turned on his own mother in Kampot on Monday, brandishing a blade at the woman who birthed him. The boozed-up buffoon came home late one night, then overreacted to a minor complaint by his mother.

Unable to look past the slight, he charged his own kin with a cleaver. His mortified mum managed to escape, taking refuge at a neighbour’s home. The next day, police detained the deranged domestic assailant.

NOKORWAT