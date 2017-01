Sot becomes soaked after drunk driving dive

A man in Stung Treng province gave new meaning to the phrase “drinking like a fish” two days ago.

Authorities report that a military policeman was driving drunk when he lost control of his vehicle and went straight into a pond.

Instead of calling police, the dazed driver called his friends to take him to the hospital and retrieve his water-logged automobile.

Fortunately, the driver received only minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY