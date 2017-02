Sot seeing stars after hitting unseen tuk-tuk

A drunk-driving dust-up left two men mauled when one moto rider ploughed straight into a tuk-tuk in Pursat on Saturday.

The speeding sop was apparently blind drunk when he failed to see the vehicle directly in front of him, ramming the rickshaw from behind.

The collision sent both drivers tumbling out into the street before they were whisked off to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police impounded both vehicles and are contemplating further legal action.

KOH SANTEPHEAP