A sozzled son singes shack and socks dad

A sloshed son seemingly took a stab at arson on Monday, unsuccessfully setting fire to his own Kandal dwelling.

The young man returned home in a sorry state of intoxication, reportedly raging over an unknown offence.

He then proceeded to destroy property around the home, topping off the rampage by beating his intervening father.

Upping the ante, the angry alcoholic then set a pile of clothes aflame, but the fire was quickly snuffed and the arsonist apprehended by arriving police officers.

KOH SANTEPHEAP