Speed racer has no regard for speed limit

An inconsiderate trucker with a need for speed has lost his wheels – at least temporarily – after hurtling through a school zone in Pursat on Friday.

Disregarding the low speed limit signs posted in the neighbourhood, the driver lost control of his speeding vehicle and collided with a motorbike carrying two men.

Both victims received minor injuries, with authorities impounding the damaged vehicles while they deliberate further legal action.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY