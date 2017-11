Spidey sense tingled for electronics shopowner

One bandit with a penchant for fancy gadgets was nabbed in Siem Reap province’s Kokchak commune on Sunday while trying to unload the stolen goods.

The boys in blue say their man broke into a villager’s home on Friday to steal an iPad, then struck again two days later by stealing two smartphones from another house.

The electronics shopowner sensed some foul play so alerted authorities. The tech-savvy kleptomaniac was soon found, cuffed and detained until his date in provincial court.

