Spry fish buyer hooks aspiring pickpocket

A 17-year-old pickpocket underestimated the speed of her middle-aged victim and paid the price when she was immediately detained in the capital’s Tuol Kork district on Monday.

Onlookers say that the 40-year-old victim was scoping out fish at Deuk Kor market when the young thief pulled cash from her pocket.

Without skipping a beat, the shopper wheeled around and caught the criminal and had her sent to the police station.

NOKORWAT