Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Spurious cash used in shady shopping spree

Spurious cash used in shady shopping spree

A (fake) paper trail led police straight to a 53-year-old man who was allegedly caught using counterfeit cash in Takeo province.

Police say that on Chinese New Year the suspect bought 192 fake $5 bills meant to be burned as offerings – at the market before spending them.

His luck ran out when a food vendor recognised the faux fiver and alerted authorities.

District police arrested the man for fraud, confiscated his moto and remaining counterfeit cash, and sent him to provincial court.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".