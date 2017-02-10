Spurious cash used in shady shopping spree

A (fake) paper trail led police straight to a 53-year-old man who was allegedly caught using counterfeit cash in Takeo province.

Police say that on Chinese New Year the suspect bought 192 fake $5 bills meant to be burned as offerings – at the market before spending them.

His luck ran out when a food vendor recognised the faux fiver and alerted authorities.

District police arrested the man for fraud, confiscated his moto and remaining counterfeit cash, and sent him to provincial court.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY