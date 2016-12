Star struck: Divider has brush with fame

A celebrity is as likely to err as anyone, a fact proven yet again in a case that took place yesterday when a local actress and entertainer drunkenly crashed into a street divider in the capital’s Prampi Makara district.

The squiffy star was speeding down the road and, presumably because of her divided attention, swerved abruptly to the side and crashed into a street divider. The now-crumpled car was impounded at the station.

KOH SANTEPHEAP