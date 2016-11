Steaks too high as duo butchers theft attempt

Police in Preah Vihear arrested two men found carrying bags of stolen beef on Thursday.

Patrolmen made the rare discovery while doing their rounds in Chey Sen district’s Putrea commune.

Grilled by officers, the duo didn’t mince their words, quickly confessing they had slaughtered cows from a nearby village.

Accused of illegal trading, the pair was sent to the provincial police in a case well done.

ANN