Stick clique nixes six’s after-wedding plans

Six wedding-goers found themselves in a sticky situation when they were set upon by a gang in Banteay Meanchey’s Poipet town on Saturday.

Stopping for food on their way home from a wedding, the group of six youths was attacked by 10 others swinging wooden sticks.

Cops were dispatched, but five victims were left with injuries by the time hostilities were halted. Cops managed to arrest four attackers who later confessed to settling an old grudge.

Kampuchea Thmey