Stick fight lands 10 lads in trouble with police

Ten young boys found themselves in a serious time-out, at the police station, after they attacked each other with sticks in Battambang province’s Ratanak commune on Monday.

After causing what police deemed “anarchy and insecurity” with their row, the boys were taken downtown and made to sign a document saying they would improve their manners.

Their parents, meanwhile, were told to watch the turbulent tots more closely in the future.

