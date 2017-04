Stick-y situation for surprised homeowners

A couple received a caning in Kandal’s Kien Svay district on Wednesday, after a bamboo-brandishing boor burst into their home, wreaking havoc on their property before pummelling the occupants.

The suspect smashed a window and damaged a wall while entering the home, before beating his two unfortunate targets.

A nearby neighbour overheard the racket and notified police, who swarmed the scene, catching the crazed man.

NATIONAL POLICE