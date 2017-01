Sting operation sees agent stung in B’bang

A military police agent found out the hard way that his cover had been blown when a gang attacked the snoop with sticks in Battambang on Monday.

The undercover copper arranged a phony meet-up with a drug dealer, but unbeknownst to him, the slinger had figured out his scheme.

A hidden mob of 10 emerged, injuring the officer as military police scrambled to shield their colleague, ultimately only managing to detain one distributer.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY