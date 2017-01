Stone-drunk stone thrower busted by cops

A hammered hell-raiser was apprehended on Tuesday after assaulting his allegedly noise-making neighbour in Kandal province.

The disgruntled drunkard seized the other man for supposedly raising a racket, prompting his adversary to strike him in the face.

Intervening villagers convinced both rivals to retreat to their own homes, only to see the intoxicated instigator proceed to chuck bricks from next door.

Eventually, police came and hauled him away.

NATIONAL POLICE