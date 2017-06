Street thugs rob couple, injure man with sword

A capital man doing a favour for his sibling was robbed and slashed when he and his girlfriend crossed paths with a Chak Angre Krom commune gang on Sunday.

Bringing his brother his ID card so he could apply for a job, the man was accosted by seven thugs blocking the road. Relieving the couple of their ride and whacking the man’s arm with a sword, the ruffians rode off.

Taking solace in the fact his sweetheart was left unharmed, the man filed a complaint to police.

Koh Santepheap