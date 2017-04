Street weapons search yields different dangers

Two Vietnamese nationals were locked up on Friday after a routine traffic stop in Svay Rieng turned up two bags of drugs.

Police were on the lookout for traffic violations and weapons when they searched the suspicious pair.

Though the two were unarmed, they were loaded with drugs and tested positive to a police-administered drug test.

The crime was enough to book them a ticket to the provincial police station.

Nokorwat