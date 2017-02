Strong arms of the law nab dealer worth $2.50

Nosy neighbours proved the undoing of a small-time slinger in Phnom Penh’s Tuol Kork district on Sunday.

Locals called in a tip on the 21-year-old alleged dealer, with police coming by to do their due diligence.

After confirming that the suspect was indeed dealing drugs near her rental room, authorities moved in for the arrest, confiscating four small bags of ice and a paltry $2.50 in cash.

The suspect was taken to the district station for further action.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY