Stubborn drunkard dings, stonewalls driver

Swallowing his pride proved more difficult than swallowing booze for a man who rear-ended a car in the capital’s Chamkarmon district.

The reportedly drunk man crashed his motorbike into a car in the early hours yesterday, falling over and sustaining a minor injury.

The affable auto owner wanted only an apology, which was apparently too much for the inebriate, claiming he preferred jail time rather than admitting his mistake.

As there was no agreement, local police impounded both the car and moto for further legal action.

NOKORWAT