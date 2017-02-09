Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Stubborn drunkard dings, stonewalls driver

Stubborn drunkard dings, stonewalls driver

Swallowing his pride proved more difficult than swallowing booze for a man who rear-ended a car in the capital’s Chamkarmon district.

The reportedly drunk man crashed his motorbike into a car in the early hours yesterday, falling over and sustaining a minor injury.

The affable auto owner wanted only an apology, which was apparently too much for the inebriate, claiming he preferred jail time rather than admitting his mistake.

As there was no agreement, local police impounded both the car and moto for further legal action.

NOKORWAT

Contact author: Touch Sokha
0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Turkish Embassy calls for closure of Zaman schools

With an attempted coup against the government of President Recep Erdogan quashed only days ago and more than 7,000 alleged conspirators now under arrest, the Turkish ambassador to Cambodia yesterday pressed the govern

CNRP lawmakers beaten

Two opposition lawmakers, Nhay Chamroeun and Kong Sakphea were beaten unconscious during protests in Phnom Penh, as over a thousand protesters descended upon the National Assembly.

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Student authors discuss "The Cambodian Economy"

Students at Phnom Penh's Liger Learning Center have written and published a new book, "The Cambodian Economy".