Stuck in the middle with two, sings copper

A puzzled police officer was caught in the middle of a dispute between two drivers following a collision in the capital’s Chamkarmon district on Wednesday.

An allegedly drunk woman rear-ended another driver and offered to take the car to the repair shop. Her counterpart preferred cash up front, however, and the two called on a nearby cop to settle the issue.

The officer tried to extricate himself from the ordeal, drawing a lengthy berating from the woman. Traffic police finally arrived and negotiated a deal.

KOH SANTEPHEAP