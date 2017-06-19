Student earns an A in Motorbike Rescue 101

A capital student in Teuk Thla commune needed no training to improve his technique in taking down a moto thief who was escaping with his ride.

The 21-year-old pupil at the Institute of Technical Training parked in front of his rental room on Friday while he went inside to change clothes.

Hearing the bike’s ignition he went down and gave chase, scraping himself up but ultimately bringing the burglar to the ground.

Authorities arrived shortly to haul away the crook, and the speedy scholar was given back his set of wheels.

Nokorwat