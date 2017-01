Student slinger gets detention after bust

A student studying the art of drug dealing was caught mid-delivery by officers in Phnom Penh’s Meanchey district on Sunday night.

Police reportedly found the juvenile junkie with eight packets of drugs destined for his clients.

His fiending friends would go wanting however, as police hauled him off to the station, where they discovered the dealer already had four outstanding warrants for his arrest.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY