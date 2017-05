Stylist shows style in retrieving snatched bag

Giving two bag snatchers a taste of their own medicine, a capital hairdresser managed to snatch her bag back after it was grabbed on her ride home on Sunday in Prek Phnov district.

Instead of accepting defeat after two men pulled close and pinched her purse, the victim followed them and pulled it back, causing both bikes to fall. One thief fled on the moto, but villagers swooped in to subdue his bruised buddy, who was handed over to authorities to await charges.

