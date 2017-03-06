Search form

Login - Register | FOLLOW US ON

Logo of Phnom Penh Post newspaper Phnom Penh Post - Surprise guest makes off with family treasure

Surprise guest makes off with family treasure

A slippery scoundrel slinked away with the family jewels in the capital’s Choam Chao commune on Thursday, while the owners slept nearby.

A man and his wife had bequeathed the master bedroom to their niece, who awakened when a man entered with a cell phone flashlight.

Initially assuming the intruder was her uncle, the girl’s suspicions were eventually aroused.

When she asked the man who he was, the furtive pilferer fled into the night with some $2,000 worth of jewellery.

The dispossessed husband reported the robbery to police, who are investigating the home invasion.

KOH SANTEPHEAP

0

Comments

Please, login or register to post a comment

Related articles

Latest Video

Khmer Rouge survivors react to First They Killed My Father

Angelina Jolie's First They Killed My Father depicts some of the atrocities committed during the Pol Pot regime. How did watching it feel for those who were alive at the time?

Cambodia's last tile masters: Why a local craft is under threat

Brought over by the French, painted cement tile making has been incorporated into Cambodian design for more than a century, even as the industry has died out in Europe.

Interview: Loung Ung, author of First They Killed My Father

The story of Loung Ung and her family’s suffering under the Khmer Rouge became known around the world with the success of her autobiography.