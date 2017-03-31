Search form

Suspect eludes cops by walking out front door

Hopes of catching a cigarette-delivery-man-turned-alleged-jewellery-thief went up in smoke when he walked out of the police station without giving his name on Monday in Phnom Penh’s Kakab commune.

While dropping off smokes for a client who was busy in the kitchen, the suspect spotted her 4-month-old daughter wearing a platinum necklace and allegedly took it.

Police were alerted and called everyone to the station, but were unable to solve the conflict as the suspect kept denying the theft.

When both accused and accuser went to a shrine to swear his innocence, authorities realised they hadn’t taken down anyone’s info on paper.

