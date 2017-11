Swapper’s remorse for woman in necklace trade

A 28-year-old fell hook, line and sinker for a jewellery scam pulled off by four suspects in Kampong Cham province on Tuesday.

Spotting their mark’s necklace, the crew drove close and intentionally spilled their load of faux finery, then asked if the victim was interested in a trade.

Moments after the swap, however, she noticed the shoddy quality of the bling and reported the incident to police.

The group of grifters was located, arrested and are being held until their court date.

ANN