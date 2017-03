Sweet profits go sour as peddlers imprisoned

One couple may have followed the wrong business trends when they were arrested for selling drugs instead of sweets in Pailin province’s eponymous district yesterday.

The vendors, whom undercover agents had been following for some time, told police lucrative profits led them to switch from selling ice cream to selling “ice”.

A search netted 28 bags of the drug, and the trafficking twosome were sent to court.

