Swooping scooper stopped by coppers

A robber riding an aptly named Honda Scoopy tried to scoop a purse off a woman in Kampot on Wednesday night, but was foiled by diligent police.

The drive-by burglar successfully dispossessed his target, but the unfortunate filcher committed the crime right near patrolling police.

They heard and heeded the calls for help, arresting the crook immediately and returning the burgled bag, which apparently only contained 5,000 riel ($1.25) and a phone.

KOH SANTEPHEAP