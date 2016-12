Sword is mightier than the pen at Kandal school

A high school turned into a battlefield in Kandal province on Friday, replete with flying rocks and brandished swords. One team of troublemakers confronted another at a football pitch, waving a sword while their rivals beat them back with rocks.

The original agitators returned later in a group of 10, targeting two of the rival teens. The two victims were beaten badly and suffered serious head injuries, while police have managed to round up half of the heinous hoodlums.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY