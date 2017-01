Sword-possessing posse pinched by cops

Police apprehended an octet of ornery Koh Kong citizens on Wednesday after discovering that the well-armed rascals were also holding a bag of crystal meth.

Cops confiscated a collection of possessions from the crew, including a motorbike, the meth and a sword.

Apparently authorities had been tailing the troupe for some time in relation to another crime, and pounced when they got wind that the gang had illegal drugs.

ANN