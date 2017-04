Sword-wielding sods easily disarmed by cops

Two youths underestimated police mettle when they pulled metal on them and were arrested for sword possession in the capital’s Chamkarmon district yesterday.

Officers came upon a group of gangsters, and after requesting a search, saw all but two wannabe Samurais flee.

The braver of the bunch then tried to turn their swords on the cops, who promptly disarmed and arrested them without sustaining a scratch.

The pair was sent to the station for legal action.

