Takeo man unwittingly buys stolen motorbike

A newly purchased motorbike had some hidden fees for a Takeo man in Tram Kak district who found out it was stolen when police showed up at his house on Monday.

The district official had been duped into buying the ride, which was stolen from a neighbouring province last week, and paid dearly when investigators came to his home and sent him to the district station.

The 32-year-old may be sceptical of any closeout sales in the future.

