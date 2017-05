In a tale as old as Blotter, ‘friend’ steals motorbike

A man in Por Sen Chey district may now be relying on his true comrades for rides, as a “friend” sold off his moto on Saturday.

Asking to borrow the ride so he could go pay off a debt, the supposed sidekick didn’t return, but was spotted later by the owner and held for police to take to the station.

There he admitted to pawning the bike and spending all he had gotten for it.

KOH SANTEPHEAP