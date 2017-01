Taxi driver will need to up fares to cover clanger

A taxi driver literally crashed a KTV party uninvited late on Wednesday in Sihanoukville when he rammed his car into five motorbikes parked outside the establishment.

The trashed hack reportedly tried to avoid a passing motorist on one side, but subsequently veered off in the other direction, ending his swerve by slamming into the motos.

The man’s livelihood was impounded at the station, while he himself was taken away to face charges.

ANN