Tears flow after couple victims of $10K robbery

Choam Chao station was the site of even more tears on Saturday when a couple came to file a complaint about a burglary at their home that resulted in the theft of what they say was over $10,000 worth of property.

The couple told police they left their daughter and niece at home while they went to sell clothes at the market.

At lunchtime, the girls locked the house and went to bring food to the parents, staying at the market for the rest of the day.

Upon returning, the family found their house broken into - their money and jewellery gone.

KAMPUCHEA THMEY