Tears flow as owner of beer-laden tuk-tuk hit

It's no use crying over spilt beer, but a car slamming into your beer-laden tuk-tuk might elicit a sniffle or two, as one capital motorist learned on Tuesday.

A woman was driving down the street in Chroy Changvar district when her car got a flat tyre and veered across the road, causing damage to three vehicles including a beer-bearing tuk-tuk and minor injuries to two.

Police impounded the vehicles to the station for further legal action.

NOKORWAT