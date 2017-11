Teen caught breaking in and ransacking home

Another minor had a different approach to home robbery in Takeo province’s Traing district on Monday when he was caught trying to steal cash and jewellery from a villager.

Scaling the roof, entering through a window and then cracking a safe box with scissors, the 17-year-old was nabbed by the homeowner while trying to escape.

All of the goods were handed back to the rightful owner and the delinquent was shipped off to a holding cell.

National Police