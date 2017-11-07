Search form

Teen rock-throwers claim it was for a girl

Chivalry wasn’t dead, but a bit misplaced yesterday when a couple of 17-year-olds chucked rocks at someone they thought had hurt a female acquaintance.

The victim said he was outside his Por Sen Chey district dorm when two drove by and flung the rock, which crash into a nearby moto.

He went to the cops, who picked up the stone slingers who, in turn, said the victim assaulted their female friend.

The victim, for his part, denied this, saying he had no idea who the other men were, leaving them to explain their unorthodox brand of gallantry to police.

Koh Santepheap

Contact author: Yon Sineat
